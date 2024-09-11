(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This facility replaces Mercuria's previous JPY 70.5 billion Samurai loan, signed in 2022, and will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. This marks Mercuria's sixth entry into the Japanese syndicated loan market, with thirteen new institutions participating in this round.

As the largest transaction of its kind in the sector, this closing highlights the strong and continued support Mercuria enjoys in the Samurai loan market, which has been growing since the company's debut financing in 2014. The expansion of the facility underscores the enduring relationships with existing lenders and the trust placed by new participants in the banking group.

Guillaume Vermersch, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mercuria, commented, "We are proud to celebrate 10 years of presence in the Japanese loan market by closing one of the largest cross-border Samurai loans to date. The successful renewal and increase of this loan demonstrate the strong support of our Asian banking partners, who recognize the resilience and performance of Mercuria's business model developed over the past 20 years."

The Samurai financing was arranged by Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

SOURCE Mercuria

