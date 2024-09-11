PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES OUTCOMES'10, EXPANDING EUROPEAN MARKET ACCESS CAPABILITIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the of Outcomes'10, a premier Spanish life sciences consultancy providing patient access and evidence generation services.

Founded 15 years ago, Outcomes'10 is a trusted partner for its comprehensive and reliable Spanish access services, including pricing & reimbursement, economics and outcomes research, as well as real world data generation. This acquisition comes less than a year after the acquisitions of Intexo in Italy and Commercial Eyes in Australia, and will support PLG's ambition to build a global market access offering. This expanded platform will leverage synergies and provide comprehensive access services to PLG's clients, complementary to other consultancy offerings in the regulatory field.

Luis Lizán,

Founder and CEO of Outcomes'10 : "Joining PLG is a strategic milestone for Outcomes'10, our team, and our clients. This partnership aligns with our commitment to professional and operational excellence, enabling us to continue innovating and offering cutting-edge solutions. By being part of PLG, we will strengthen strategic relationships and enhance opportunities for personal and professional growth. Furthermore, this collaboration is crucial as the need for international market access services grows, driven by rapid innovation in health sciences and evolving global regulations. We look forward to expanding our global reach and broadening our services through this partnership."

Xavier Duburcq , CEO of PLG , highlighted: "Integrating Outcomes'10 with PLG not only enhances our service offerings but also strengthens our competitive edge in the European market. Outcomes'10 brings a deep understanding of the Spanish market, which will be instrumental in tailoring our strategies to meet diverse regional needs. This alliance will enable us to deliver more nuanced and effective market access solutions, ensuring that we can navigate the complexities of different healthcare systems with precision."

Mariangela Prada, Market Access BU Head of PLG: "The acquisition of Outcomes'10 is an additional and important milestone for the growth and development of our global market access team, thanks to their solid expertise and deep knowledge of the Spanish context".

About ProductLife Group:



ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.



About Outcomes'10

Outcomes'10 is a leading Spanish consultancy specializing in Market Access, Government Affairs, Patient Center Research, and Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR). With a strong client base and a strategic location in the Scientific Park of the University of Jaume I in Castellón, Outcomes'10 provides expert guidance across a wide range of therapeutic areas and with a diversity of project types that make it unique in the group of consultancies dedicated to market access.

