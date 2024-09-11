Marc Corsi, CAC President, Announces Seidor Opentrends As Digital Technology Partner For The CAC LRV America's Cup Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Catalan American Council announces Seidor Opentrends as Digital Partner

Xavi Buscalla, Seidor Opentrends Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council, has announced an exclusive partnership with Seidor Opentrends for the upcoming Catalan American Council La Roca Village Race Day. Opentrends will serve as the Digital Partner for the event at the coveted 37th America's Cup in this September.Seidor Opentrends, an organization pushing the frontier of technology, focuses on various solutions. With an extensive pedigree in software development, data analytics, and cloud computing, Seidor Opentrends is set to be a unique and innovative partner for the Catalan American Council: "This partnership embodies our mission to drive innovation across industries. We're excited to bring our digital expertise to the America's Cup, showcasing how technology can enhance both sport and international collaboration." said Xavi Buscalla, Opentrends Inc. CEO.In line with the Mission of the Transatlantic Bridge Program, Opentrends and the Catalan-American Council seek to build transatlantic relations between Barcelona and the United States. As a dynamic and inventive Tech Services and Solutions leader, Opentrends is the perfect Digital Technology partner for the CAC."In a sport where winning happens through engineering marvels and cutting-edge technological solutions, we find Seidor Opentrends the perfect Digital Technology Partner," said CAC President Marc Corsi. "Having worked with champions in previous America's Cups, I know that Seidor Opentrends and their ethos are congruent to that of a winning sailing team. We are excited to work and develop our partnership with Seidor Opentrends throughout the America's Cup and beyond."

