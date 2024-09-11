Scott D. Lurie, DMD Of World Class Smiles Named 2024 NJ Top Dentist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Scott D. Lurie

Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2024.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott D. Lurie, DMD has once again earned the title of NJ Top based on merit for 2024. He is recognized for his dedication to patient care and excellence. Known for treating every patient like family, Dr. Lurie offers a full spectrum of services, from routine cleanings and teeth whitening to smile makeovers, dental crowns, and dental implant coordination. Before any treatment begins, he performs a thorough oral exam and takes the time to discuss all available options, ensuring personalized care that meets both health needs and budget considerations.With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Lurie brings a wealth of knowledge and a personal touch to every patient interaction. His commitment to high-quality care is evident in the positive outcomes experienced by his patients, and his reputation for excellence is widely acknowledged by both his team and those he treats.To learn more about Dr. Scott D. Lurie, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

