Fugro showcases Geo-data solutions for climate-resilient infrastructure at Dubai Water Management Conference

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, September 10, 2024

At the recent Water Management Conference in Dubai, Fugro, the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, highlighted the critical role of data-driven solutions in building climate-resilient urban infrastructure. The event, held on 10 September 2024 at the Dusit Thani Hotel, brought together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the UAE’s strategies for stormwater and wastewater management in response to increasing climate risks, including recent severe flooding.



Dr. Talia Sherrard, Regional Director Strategic Sales and Marketing, delivered a presentation titled "From data to decisions: mapping the bigger picture with geospatial insights." She stressed the pivotal role of precise Geo-data in designing cities that are better equipped to handle extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall and storms. She further emphasised that Fugro’s Geo-data services unlock insights not only during the conceptual and detailed design stages but also in supporting data-driven decisions for managing climate change and enhancing resilience throughout the decade of planned construction. This approach ensures that infrastructure remains sustainable and adaptable to future climate challenges.



“Resilient infrastructure starts with accurate data,” Sherrard explained, highlighting Fugro’s advanced mapping, modelling, and monitoring technologies as critical tools in managing stormwater and reducing flood risks.



In addition to her presentation, Sherrard participated in a panel discussion on post-flooding infrastructure recovery. During the session, she outlined Fugro’s approach to assessing flood-damaged infrastructure using both aerial and ground-based surveys. These data-driven techniques enable authorities to prioritise repairs and rebuild with resilience in mind, ensuring that future infrastructure can withstand the evolving climate challenges.



Reflecting on the event, Sherrard said: “Fugro’s comprehensive Geo-data services empower governments and infrastructure developers to design with foresight. By leveraging these insights, we can help build safer, more liveable cities that are prepared to thrive in the face of changing weather patterns.”





MENAFN11092024003685011158ID1108660643