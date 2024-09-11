Russians Attacked Hospital In Semenivka, Chernihiv Region, With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 11, Russian invaders carried out an artillery attack on a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of September 11, the enemy attacked a hospital in Semenivka with artillery. The windows were seriously damaged, and there was a partial power outage. Preliminary, patients and staff were not injured,” he said.

According to Chaus, Russian troops fired 20 times at the border of Chernihiv region over the past day, 66 explosions were recorded. The Russians struck three times with guided aerial bombs.

A 71-year-old man was wounded in the village of Semenivka community, a residential building and outbuildings were burning.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 9, Russian troops fired from MLRS and attacked the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv regi n, with drones.

