Qatar, Somalia Discuss Development Cooperation
Date
9/11/2024 3:02:37 AM
Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, H E Ali Mohamed Omar. The meeting dealt with discussing cooperation and relations between the two countries and means to support development projects in Somalia.
