Qatar, Somalia Discuss Development Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday the State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, H E Ali Mohamed Omar. The meeting dealt with discussing cooperation and relations between the two countries and means to support development projects in Somalia.

