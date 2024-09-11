Virgelia Productions Upcoming Dual Projects 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virgelia Productions Celebrates 36th Anniversary with Coronation of 2024-25 Title Holders

Virgelia Productions Upcoming Projects: 2024-25 Coronation and The Lavender Gala

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virgelia Productions , Inc., a leader in producing runway shows, glamorous beauty and cultural pageants, proudly announces their two of the year's most significant events: The Coronation of the 2024-25 Title Holders and the Haute Couture Show – The Lavender Gala1. 36th Anniversary Beauty and Cultural PageantThis grand celebration will take place on November 16, 2024 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, showcasing 50 beautiful contestants. The contestants will compete in 3 major categories: The lavish National Costume Competition: The elegance of the Evening Gown Competition and the sensational Swimsuit Competition. Winners will each receive a full college scholarships. The evening promises elegance, beauty, and cultural pride as the new titleholders of Virgelia Productions' prestigious pageants will be crowned.Event Schedule:4:30 PM: Red Carpet6:00 PM: Coronation Show9:00 PM: VIP PartyTicket Information: VVIP: $350 VIP: $150 / $200 General Admission: $85Early ticket purchase is encouraged due to high demand Tickets can be reserved by texting, calling, or emailing Virgelia Productions2. Virgelia Productions produce The Haute Couture Grand Fashion Show – The Lavender GalaOn October 27, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, in association with a 501 C3 The Academy of Leadership Beyond the Beauty will be held at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel. This elegant charity red carpet event will showcase high fashion while supporting charitable causes that promote leaderships and empowerment. 5 diverse designers are carefully chosen to meet the theme of the show. Famed designer Tommy Le will showcase carefully crafted majestic traditional costumes of 12 countries. Designer Helay Raoufi hails from an Afghan roots will showcase a fusion of modern traditional couture of the Middle East. L.A India Fashion Week will bring on the runway chic Indian clothing and jewelry. Will Franco is a Mexican born designer who's couture grace the Hollywood red carpet events and many beauty pageants. Sherino Designs will showcase the latest collection of formal and bedazzled business suits for female and male. A cocktail reception and dancing will follow after the fashion show.Ticket Information:VIP: $250 (Includes preferred seating and hors d'oeuvres)General Admission: $100 (Seating based on availability)Guests are encouraged to wear lavender formal attire, reflecting the evening's theme Proceeds will benefit programs supporting young leaders and charitable initiatives by The Academy of LeadershipEvent Details:Pageant Coronation of 2024-25 Title Holders:Date: November 16, 2024Venue: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA USATime: 4:30 PM – 9:00 PMThe Haute Couture Fashion Show – The Lavender GalaDate: October 27, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel - 225 West Valley Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91776 USAFor tickets or to participate as a pageant contestant, a designer or to model for Virgelia Productions events:Text: (818) 641-7779 Call: (800) 831-9880 Email: ...About Virgelia Productions, Inc.Virgelia Productions, a Los Angeles-based pioneering pageant organization, promotes diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange through its renowned pageants, including Miss/Mrs. Asia USA, Miss/Mrs. Latina Global, and Miss/Mrs. Europe Global With 36 years of legacy, it continues to set the standard for pageantry excellence, providing women a platform to showcase talent, celebrate culture, and gain global opportunities Learn more atAbout The Academy of Leadership & Beyond The Beauty:The Academy of Leadership, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that empowers women and young leaders through programs that inspire, influence, and create impact through its initiatives, The Academy fosters future generations to lead with confidence, strong leadership skills and contribute back to its community.Press/Media Contact:For any inquiries, press inquiries, interviews or media credentials, please contact Virgelia Productions, IncPhone: (800) 831-9880 Text: (818) 641-7779 Email: ... Website:Social Media Hashtags:#VirgeliaProductions #FashionShow #eventplanner #inspire #empower #diversity #beauty #culture#LiveTheDream #ExperienceTheExcitement #DreamBig #36thAnniversary #BeautyPageant #Coronation2024 #EmpoweringWomen #RedondoBeachEvents #HauteCoutureFashionShow #LavenderGala #BeyondTheBeauty #Leadership #Empowerment #CharityEvent #FashionForACause #culturalpride #redcarpet #dreamsDoComeTrue #EventProducer #strongleader #womanownedbusiness #Fashion #designer #runway #model #photographer #media #LosAngeles #Hollywood #VirgeliaJapan #opportunities #minorityownedbusiness #businesswoman

Virgelia Villegas

Virgelia Productions Inc

+1 818-641-7779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.