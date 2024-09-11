VRAD, Korean Virtual Reality Medical Education Company, Expands Into Asian Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







HANAM-SI, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRAD, a leading company specializing in virtual reality medical education software, has officially announced its entry into the Asian by launching a new series of medical education simulators. By introducing its flagship medical education simulators to these markets, VRAD is expanding its presence in key Asian countries, including Thailand, India, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The newly launched simulators include the "Core Nursing Skills Simulator," "Oral Radiography Simulator," "Severe Trauma Management Simulator," "Ventilator Management Simulator," and "Neonatal APGAR Scoring Simulator." Each simulator is meticulously designed to enable medical professionals to receive training in environments that closely mimic real-life scenarios.

Notably, VRAD is set to showcase these products at the Medical Fair Asia (MFA) in Singapore on September 11th. The company's innovative medical education solutions are expected to garner significant attention at this event, highlighting VRAD's growing influence in the Asian market.

A VRAD representative stated, "This expansion into the Asian market is a pivotal step in VRAD's global growth strategy. The unveiling of our products at MFA in Singapore is particularly significant, as it will play a crucial role in strengthening our position in the Asian medical education sector."

To date, VRAD has supplied its virtual reality medical education simulators to over 80 medical and educational institutions across Korea, demonstrating its outstanding technological capabilities and the effectiveness of its educational solutions. The company anticipates that its entry into the Asian market will allow more medical institutions to leverage VRAD's innovative educational tools.

At the upcoming MFA exhibition, visitors to VRAD's booth will have the opportunity to experience a variety of medical simulators firsthand. VRAD representatives will provide detailed demonstrations and explanations of their products. Designed to support real-time interaction and learning in virtual environments, VRAD's solutions aim to enhance the capabilities of medical professionals by preparing them for a wide range of medical scenarios

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: VRAD in Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea Media Inquiries Contact ... Phone: +82 2-869-4789 Email: ...