Family Development Department and Family Development Foundation discuss best practices in community development

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, September 09, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF), Abu Dhabi, hosted a delegation from the Sharjah's Family Development Department (FDD) at the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre. The primary objective of the visit was to enhance cooperation between the two organisations and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and insights in areas of common interest.



Kenna Al Ameri, Director of the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre under the Family Development Foundation, welcomed the delegation led by Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the Family Counseling Department at the Family Development Department and its branches. As part of her remarks, Al Ameri commended their efforts to foster strategic connections with government organisations, and their commitment to sharing best practices and experiences between the two parties.



The delegation was given an engaging tour of the center's facilities, during which they learned about the best practices in the play therapy rooms for children, including the diagnostic and treatment mechanisms. They were also given an overview of the resources offered by the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre, including its wide array of community services and programs. The key objectives of these programs are to provide an engaging social environment, safe spaces for family and community communication, raise awareness, and develop social skills, while addressing community needs to improve individuals' quality of life through innovative, non-traditional methods.









MENAFN11092024003685011158ID1108660569