FedEx Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts Make Positive Impact on Communities Across the Middle East and North Africa

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE, September 9, 2024: Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, has remained steadfast in its commitment to drive positive social and environmental impacts in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) through a series of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. In its last fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, more than 1,000 FedEx team members dedicated 2,400 volunteer hours for community projects in 13 cities across MEISA. These initiatives are part of FedEx Cares, a global community engagement program.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), FedEx team members engaged in various activities including tree-planting initiatives, clean-up drives, and recycling programs to foster environmental stewardship. They also packed food hampers and donated essentials to hundreds of beneficiaries across the region. Additionally, FedEx collaborated with INJAZ UAE to mentor students through workshops on workplace skills, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

“The FedEx network spans billions of people across six continents. Through our operations, we go beyond business to the heart of the communities we serve,” said Taarek Hinedi – vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa operations. “From environmental sustainability initiatives to youth empowerment, we are dedicated to leaving behind a positive impact across the communities we live and work in. Our volunteer-driven projects in MENA empower our team members to create a meaningful difference, and through these efforts, we aim to continue delivering a better future, one community at a time.”

Environmental Protection

FedEx team members in the UAE planted 11 indigenous Sidr and Ghaf saplings at Al Naseem Reserve in Ajman as part of the Emirates Environmental Group’s (EEG) annual tree planting campaign, “For Our Emirates We Plant”. The team also collected over 21,000 kilograms of recyclable documents under EEG’s paper collection campaign, which won recognition for FedEx as one of the top three contributors to the initiative.

Team members also participated in a community clean-up drive as part of the company’s ‘Let’s Go Green Week’ to boost environmental awareness. Volunteers in the UAE and Bahrain collected 228 kilograms of trash from around office facilities, public parks, and beaches, and planted trees to enhance local green spaces.

Charitable Giving

FedEx team members donated over 1,800 kilograms of food and necessities to 300 beneficiaries through non-profit organizations (NGOs) as part of the FedEx Cares Purple Tote Campaign. The program empowers team members to come together and support the causes they value most in their local communities. In the UAE, FedEx teams sorted and delivered essential goods to Senses, a residential daycare facility in Dubai for children and adults of determination. In Egypt, FedEx team members contributed to the well-being of children at the Awlady Orphanage in Cairo.

In Ramadan, 100 FedEx team members volunteered to lend a helping hand to those in need, in collaboration with SmartLife Foundation in the UAE and Misr Life Makers in Egypt. The teams packed a total of 2,300 food hampers with essentials such as rice, lentils, salt, and other items, for blue-collar workers in Ajman and families in Cairo.

Empowerment Programs

FedEx and INJAZ UAE, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, have been collaborating to empower youth through mentorship programs. During the 2023-2024 academic year, this joint effort positively impacted 1,172 students. The sessions, delivered by FedEx team members, are designed to equip students with important workplace skills, build their financial literacy, and provide an understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation.





MENAFN11092024007668016507ID1108660562