The World’S Biggest Business Coaching Giveaway: Actioncoach Launches £1 Million Giveaway

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024



ActionCOACH, the world's leading business coaching organisation, has unveiled the largest business coaching giveaway in history.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionise the way British businesses approach success by offering a staggering £1 million prize alongside significant cash rewards for introductions.

In an unprecedented move, ActionCOACH is inviting British citizens, aged 18 or over across the UK, to introduce the business owners they know to the world-renowned coaching services. Each successful introduction will earn the introducer up to £1,000 in instant cash and an entry into the exclusive draw to win a life-changing £1 million.

“Business owners who have the right support achieve phenomenal results. At ActionCOACH, we've seen our clients grow their profits by as much as 1000% within 5 years, improve their work-life balance, and make lasting positive changes in their lives,” said Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH.“The £1M Giveaway is our way of redirecting client acquisition marketing budget from the likes of Google and Facebook to help even more entrepreneurs unlock their potential.”

James Vincent, Performance Director at ActionCOACH UK and host of the Business Excellence Podcast, said,“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for business owners to transform their businesses, but also make a tangible difference in their network. We're calling on everyone to seize this chance, and potentially walk away with £1 million in cash. It's the biggest business coaching giveaway the world has ever seen, and we want as many people as possible to be a part of it.”

The £1M Giveaway is not just about winning a prize - it's about driving real results. With 99% of clients saying ActionCOACH makes a positive difference to their business, in the latest WorkBuzz annual client satisfaction Survey, this campaign is set to make waves across the UK's business landscape. At a time of economic uncertainty, ActionCOACH is pioneering a new approach which is set to shift the business landscape for decades to come.

For more information and to sign up to receive a unique referral code for the £1M Giveaway, visit .

