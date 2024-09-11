Electronic Components Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Components Market

Electronic Components to Reach $1.0 trillion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electronic Components Market by Type (Active Components, Passive Components, Electromechanical Components), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Power, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "electronic components market" was valued at $0.6 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:(We are providing a report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)127 – Tables50 – Charts250 – PagesPrime Determinants of GrowthThe electronics components market is expected to witness notable growth due to urbanization and the proliferation of smart city projects. Moreover, adopting electronic components in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial investment limits the growth of the electronics components market.The active components segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.Based on type, the active components segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global electronics components market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its indispensable role in powering electronic devices and systems, including amplifying signals, regulating currents, and controlling electronic circuits. However, the passive components segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032.The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electronics components market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of electronics components in the next-generation electric vehicle solution globally.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the electronics components industry revenue owing to the region's robust manufacturing ecosystem, technological advancements, and increasing demand for electronic devices across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the leading position during the forecast period of 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 7.9%.Leading Market Players: -Intel CorporationSamsung ElectronicsTSMCTexas InstrumentsBroadcom Inc.BoschNXP SemiconductorsSTMicroelectronicsSkyworks SolutionsAnalog DevicesThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electronics components market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry before Buying:Key Benefits for Stakeholders:- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electronic components market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electronic components market opportunities.- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.- In-depth analysis of the electronic components market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.- The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global electronic components market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Electronic Components Market Key Segments:By TypeActive ComponentsPassive ComponentsElectromechanical ComponentsBy ApplicationAerospace and DefenseHealthcareEnergy and PowerOthersConsumer ElectronicsAutomotiveIndustrial AutomationTelecommunicationBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East and Africa)Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, that provides comprehensive reports about the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

