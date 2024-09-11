Sustaira Launches Sustainability Saas And Services Marketplace To Accelerate Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustaira launches Sustainability Marketplace with Sustaira and partner solutions, services, and connectors to tackle Sustainability data management challenges.

- Vincent de la MarBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Sustaira launches the Sustaira Sustainability Marketplace with over 150 Sustaira-built and partner solutions, services, partners, and 50+ connectors that accelerate addressing Sustainability data aggregation and disclosure challenges.Sustaira's Sustainability Marketplace solutions include GHG-protocol based Carbon Accounting, Sustainability KPI tracking, CSRD disclosures, Suppliers Sustainability, ESG reporting, Materiality Assessments, Scope 3 scenario analysis, and many more. This rapidly growing portfolio includes tools that accelerate (net-Zero) Environmental initiatives and solutions addressing Social and Governance challenges, DEI insights, (supplier) risk monitoring, and compliance tracking.One of the primary Sustainability challenges companies face is aggregating data from numerous disparate sources. To address this, Sustaira's Sustainability accelerators include not only out-of-the-box solutions, app templates, services, and widgets but also configurable connectors. Examples of connectors that rapidly collect data include Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, and building and energy software, such as Siemens Building X and Energy Star Portfolio Manager. Although Sustaira has its own flexible Carbon Accounting solution, the company also offers a GHG Carbon Ingestor and Integration Module to directly inject carbon data into the Sustaira platform, extending and unlocking more rigid Sustainability point solutions, such as IBM Envizi, Workiva, Enablon, Sphera, Sweep, Watershed, Persefoni, and Greenly. Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO of Sustaira, highlights:“The launch of the Sustainability Marketplace is an important milestone for Sustaira, as we facilitate two types of customers and we go beyond traditional Sustainability solutions such as Carbon Accounting. On one hand, we offer an end-to-end Sustainability Management Platform to support organizations starting their Sustainability journey. On the other hand, we have Enterprise customers where Sustaira extends rigid out-of-the-box (Sustainability) solutions, filling gaps and unlocking the value of existing investments with more agile and innovative Sustainability apps, for instance, those focused on CSRD compliance and Scope 3 transparency.”Sustaira has a strong ecosystem with dozens of global implementation, solution and Sustainability advisory partners. The company's strategic partnership with Siemens and its low-code platform, Mendix, leads to innovative Sustainability projects and valuable customer engagements. Enabled by a Big Data, AI, and Sustainability collaboration with business and technology partner, Capgemini, Sustaira is able to provide global expertise and truly trailored Sustainability solutions, at scale, to large international enterprises.A growing number of these partners and customers are extending the Sustaira platform with co-created new solutions and services solving unique Sustainability challenges. Examples include customer Sellen Construction, with the Building Green Contractors Commitment app, and partner Capgemini, with half a dozen joint Sustainability solutions. Together with Capgemini Sustaira has developed a Carbon Visualizer, AI-enabled Net Zero forecaster and (scenario) planner which can sit on top of Capgemini's Sustainability Data Hub via a Sustaira connector. To enable this powerful ecosystem and to accelerate and further enhance Sustaira's unique value proposition for prospective customers, the company now offers the Sustaira Sustainability Marketplace.“As international and local Sustainability (reporting) requirements are constantly changing, the Sustaira Sustainability platform offers not only the necessary agility from a functional and technical perspective, but also from a solution implementation and guidance perspective via its Sustainability Marketplace and network of trusted partners. The Sustaira Sustainability Marketplace enables Sustainability leaders to rapidly assess and implement (custom) solutions, services, connectors, and partners they need, regardless of industry, size, or where they are in their Sustainability journey.”To learn more about the Sustaira Sustainability Marketplace visitSustaira welcomes new talent, customers, and partners, so be sure to connect with us and learn more viaAbout SustairaSustaira is the Sustainability Platform and Marketplace for Sustainability solutions, services, connectors, and partners. Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability leaders to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined, going beyond goal setting, data gathering, and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. Sustaira: Your Sustainability Accelerator.

