Maldives President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Male: President of Maldives H E Mohamed Muizzu received the credentials of H E Jassim bin Jaber Jassim Al Sorour as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar (non-resident) to Maldives. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Maldives. The President entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir.

