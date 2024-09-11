عربي


Maldives President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


9/11/2024 2:25:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Male: President of Maldives H E Mohamed Muizzu received the credentials of H E Jassim bin Jaber Jassim Al Sorour as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar (non-resident) to Maldives. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Maldives. The President entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir.

The Peninsula

