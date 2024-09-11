Qatar To Continue Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar took part in the 162nd Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's delegation to the council meeting.

Qatar's statement to the meeting highlighted the traumatic circumstances the Palestinian people are still grappling with due to Israeli occupation's unrelenting brutal killing, destruction and deliberate war of extermination in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in a flagrant and unprecedented violation of all international charters and laws, human values and religious laws.

It warned against the expansion of the circle of conflict in the region between the Israeli occupation authority and neighbouring countries that could lead to dire regional and global repercussions and haphazard.

It added Doha would continue to coordinate with Egypt, Palestine and international partners to hammer out a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, exchange prisoners and detainees and provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it would spare no effort in supporting all the Arab endeavours to permanently end to the military conflict in Sudan, highlighting its aid to Sudan since the beginning of the war that amounted to $86m.

The statement called for continuing efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that guarantees Yemen's security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its people. It expressed Qatar's support for the efforts to resolve the crisis in Libya through peaceful dialogue.

It also expressed Qatar's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to achieve security, stability and unity of Iraq's land and people, in addition to its support for all efforts aimed at achieving political, economic and developmental stability in Lebanon and Somalia in a way that achieves the aspirations of security, development and stability. The statement stressed Qatar's rejection of terrorism in all its forms, calling for its eradication from its roots while distinguishing between it and legitimate resistance and the right of peoples to their independence and the preservation of their dignity.

It also stressed Qatar's active participation in all programs aimed at achieving comprehensive Arab national security.