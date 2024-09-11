(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,545 Lowest price per share (pence): 662.00 Highest price per share (pence): 672.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.4002

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,284,323 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,284,323 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.4002 12,545 662.00 672.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 10 September 2024 09:34:11 11 672.00 XLON 00297812983TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 75 672.00 XLON 00297815478TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 7 672.00 XLON 00297815479TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 155 672.00 XLON 00297815480TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 11 672.00 XLON 00297815481TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 38 670.00 XLON 00297815482TRLO1 10 September 2024 09:39:51 212 670.00 XLON 00297815483TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 66 672.00 XLON 00297862505TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 22 672.00 XLON 00297862506TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 413 672.00 XLON 00297862507TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 48 672.00 XLON 00297862508TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 129 672.00 XLON 00297862509TRLO1 10 September 2024 11:36:53 6 672.00 XLON 00297862510TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:00:49 35 671.00 XLON 00297863683TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:14:31 91 671.00 XLON 00297864178TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:14:31 35 671.00 XLON 00297864179TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:14:31 126 671.00 XLON 00297864180TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:30:49 11 670.00 XLON 00297864729TRLO1 10 September 2024 12:30:49 108 670.00 XLON 00297864730TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:34:57 126 669.00 XLON 00297866801TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:34:57 106 669.00 XLON 00297866802TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:34:57 16 669.00 XLON 00297866803TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:34:57 3 669.00 XLON 00297866804TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:40:19 651 669.00 XLON 00297867046TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:40:19 372 670.00 XLON 00297867047TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:40:19 91 670.00 XLON 00297867048TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:52:18 361 668.00 XLON 00297867472TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:52:19 180 668.00 XLON 00297867474TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:52:19 170 668.00 XLON 00297867475TRLO1 10 September 2024 13:54:27 2 667.00 XLON 00297867567TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:00:36 5,000 667.00 XLON 00297867894TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:07 241 667.00 XLON 00297867915TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:07 123 667.00 XLON 00297867916TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:07 141 667.00 XLON 00297867917TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:07 75 667.00 XLON 00297867918TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:08 85 667.00 XLON 00297867925TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:11 36 667.00 XLON 00297867952TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:11 367 667.00 XLON 00297867957TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:18 193 666.00 XLON 00297867964TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:01:18 190 666.00 XLON 00297867965TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:12:23 375 665.00 XLON 00297868622TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:12:23 125 665.00 XLON 00297868623TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:12:23 32 665.00 XLON 00297868624TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:19:04 470 664.00 XLON 00297869094TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:19:38 133 664.00 XLON 00297869129TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:19:50 278 665.00 XLON 00297869140TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:19:50 94 665.00 XLON 00297869141TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:29:16 40 664.00 XLON 00297869452TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:29:16 8 664.00 XLON 00297869453TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:30:45 72 664.00 XLON 00297869527TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:30:45 48 664.00 XLON 00297869528TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:35:13 120 662.00 XLON 00297869967TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:54:45 122 666.00 XLON 00297871057TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:54:50 120 666.00 XLON 00297871064TRLO1 10 September 2024 14:54:56 127 666.00 XLON 00297871072TRLO1 10 September 2024 15:05:29 128 665.00 XLON 00297871664TRLO1 10 September 2024 15:56:16 125 666.00 XLON 00297874628TRLO1

