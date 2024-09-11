AFG-NZ Test: Persistent Rain Forces Day 3 To Be Called Off

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Persistent rain has forced day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand being called off without a ball being bowled at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Complex on Wednesday.

With the Delhi-NCR region receiving fresh showers early in the morning, it meant the outfield was soggy yet again. On-field umpires Sharfuddoula and Kumar Dharmasena made an early decision to abandon day three's play with the toss yet to take place and both teams staying in their hotels.

The match is still not abandoned, with match referee Javagal Srinath to take the final decision post first session of day five.

It also means the chances of any result coming from the match are extremely slim.“Afghanistan vs New Zealand Day 3 is called off due to persistent rains. The match will commence with 98 overs from tomorrow if the skies get clear,” said an official update from the Afghanistan camp.

The venue has previously hosted 11 white-ball matches for the Afghanistan team, who play their home matches overseas due to security concerns for touring teams. With more rain predicted for the rest of the week, the one-off Test match is on the verge of becoming just the eighth longer format game to be abandoned without a ball being bowled and the toss not happening.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had previously said they were offered Kanpur and Bengaluru to host this Test, but they chose the venue in Greater Noida due to other two venues being used for BCCI matches (upcoming India-Bangladesh second Test and recently-concluded Duleep Trophy round one).

This is Afghanistan's third Test match in 2024, following one-off matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka. For New Zealand, the match was supposed to be the starting point of their three-month tour of the subcontinent, comprising of two Tests in Sri Lanka, followed by three games in India.