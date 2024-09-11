Leading the Future: Changan Automobile Showcases Three Major Brands in the Middle East, Deepens Its Commitment to the Region

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2, 2024 - Changan Automobile is expanding on its more than 30 years of automotive excellence in the Middle East with its three major brands. To underscore how it is “Leading the Future”, today Changan is officially launching the CHANGAN UNI-S, which brings users high quality, fashion, and practicality. It is also showcasing its high-end emotional intelligent brand AVATR for the first time in the region, along with its young and innovative digital new energy brand, DEEPAL. With this, Changan Automobile is taking an important step forward to accelerate its localized operations in the Middle East, a key focus of its global brand strategy, where it now serves 400,000 users.

Mr. Wang Jun, President of Changan Automobile, stated, "We are committed to meeting the diverse needs of global customers by establishing a differentiated brand portfolio – CHANGAN, AVATAR and DEEPAL. We will further expand our product lineup in the Middle East, broaden our coverage of segmented markets, and continue to prioritize customer service to meet the needs of more consumers."

Leading the Future of Mobility Trends with Debuts from Three Major Brands

• CHANGAN

Changan Automobile demonstrates its vision for future mobility with the CHANGAN E07 and the launch of the CHANGAN UNI-S in the Middle East.

The CHANGAN E07 is the first car built on the SDA platform; it brings users a new world of experiences. As versatile as a pick-up truck, as elegant as a coupe, and as roomy as an MPV – it also features the latest digital technologies to meet user demands. Its iconic design has already been recognized with the 2024 iF Design Award.

With the launch of the CHANGAN UNI-S in the Middle East, Changan Automobile further demonstrates its commitment to meeting the demands of young users in the region for distinctive design, exceptional performance, and advanced technologies. “The design of the CHANGAN UNI-S centers around simplicity and technology,” said Mr. Klaus Zyciora, Vice President Design at Changan.

The CHANGAN UNI-S models are now available for pre-order through Changan’s extensive sales and service network across the Middle East, as well as via online channels. Echoing Changan Automobile’s deep history in the region, today the company presented the very first CHANGAN UNI-S model to a customer in Riyadh – he was among the first batch of users when Changan Automobile officially entered the Saudi market in 2015. This new milestone demonstrates Changan Automobile’s three decades of passion, sentiment, quality, and innovation.

• AVATAR

Changan Automobile’s premium brand AVATR is an emotional intelligent companion, featuring cutting-edge technologies co-developed with CATL and Huawei and visionary aesthetics created by the Changan Automobile design team in Munich, Germany. The brand’s flagship models, AVATR 11 and AVATR 12 offer industry-leading capabilities in smart driving and digital experiences.

• DEEPAL

The DEEPAL EV brand showcases the joy of electric driving. It’s stylish design and advanced digital technologies have made it a favorite among young tech lovers around the world. The stylish DEEPAL L07 sedan won the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, and together with the DEEPAL S07 set a new sales record among EV brands in China, where they surpassed the 100,000-unit milestone within 14 months of launching.

Deepening Localized Operations, Setting New Standards for Future Services

Demonstrating its customer-centric focus, Changan Automobile is accelerating its localization efforts in the Middle East by preparing to establish regional subsidiaries and exploring a "dual-engine" strategy with integrated operations and regional dealerships.

As part of this, the company is building a regional market operation system and advancing its vehicle and parts business in the region. This includes opening its Middle East Parts Warehouse Center in Dubai, which will significantly upgrade Changan Auto’s service network in the region.

Changan's commitment to deepening localization and enhancing customer care also includes setting up a professional maintenance team and bringing its withU customer care program to the region. Furthermore, this year it is working with Huawei Cloud to offer smarter user experience solutions in the Middle East. Changan has also opened its largest store outside of China in Riyadh, underscoring the strategic importance of the region to the company.

By deepening its presence in the market and continuously optimizing its service system, Changan Automobile aims to ensure an exceptional mobility experience for its customers in the Middle East.





