Wizz Air Announces New London Gatwick To Jeddah Route, Strengthening Commitment To Saudi Arabia

- London Gatwick – Jeddah Route Launches 31 March 2025

- Developing Capacity and Sustainable Options in Saudi Arabia

London, 10 September 2024

– Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new direct route between

London Gatwick

and

Jeddah , starting on 31 March 2025. This new route underscores Wizz Air's dedication to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, offering travellers more options and affordable fares. Tickets are now available on

wizzair

and the

Wizz Air app, with prices starting from just USD 116.99.

Wizz Air's new London Gatwick to Jeddah route will operate daily all year round, connecting two vibrant cities. This strategic addition to Wizz Air's network highlights the airline's commitment to providing affordable and accessible travel options while strengthening ties between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past three years, Wizz Air has significantly increased its capacity in Saudi Arabia, introducing numerous new routes and enhancing travel options, while contributing to the country's connectivity in line with Vision 2030 and following a partnership agreement with Saudi Tourism Authority to increase connectivity to Europe and boost inbound visitors.

This route is one of many offerings that will leverage the Airbus A321XLR's extended range and efficiency, revolutionizing intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before. With fares starting from only USD 116.99, Wizz Air continues to deliver on its promise of making air travel affordable for all.

“The Airbus A321XLR is the most cost-efficient aircraft of its class and, given the enhanced range capability, it enables Wizz Air to connect the furthest destinations in its network and further expand it, connecting cultures and continents. We're excited to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London, while offering the most sustainable option for flying . ” -

commented Andras Rado Head of Communications and Government affairs during a press conference in Jeddah .“We are already flying several 5-6 hour long ultra-low-cost routes with great satisfaction to our customers, and the XLR will extend our outstanding value proposition to 7–8-hour long flights.”

“We are excited about the Wizz Air announcement on launching a direct route from London Gatwick to Jeddah Airport utilizing the new Airbus A321 XLR (extra long range) aircraft. This new aircraft type marks a new era of ultra-low fare travel on long-haul routes.

Wizz Air will begin its new route on the 31st

of March, 2025.

The new aircraft type, as first in the region, is the most cost-effective in its class, more sustainable due to less fuel burn and designed to operate intercontinental flights up to 7-8 hours revolutionizing the long-haul travel market.

We as an airport are delighted to

offer affordable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to London Gatwick while providing the Wizz Air's new route as an option traveling to UK.” – said

Kimmo Ruotsalainen JEDCO's General Manager of Aviation Business Development.

Wizz Air's investment in Saudi Arabia includes the use of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, contributing to more sustainable travel. The airline's carbon intensity is estimated to be at least 30% lower than that of other carriers on the same routes, aligning with Wizz Air's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Since entering the Saudi market, Wizz Air has created over 1500 job opportunities in the associated industries. The airline's operational excellence is evident in its impressive on-time performance and high completion rates, ensuring a reliable travel experience for passengers.

Wizz Air remains committed to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia and beyond, continuing to offer exceptional value and service to its passengers.

NEW ROUTE