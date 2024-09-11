Trump And Harris Trade Insults And Competing Visions: Our Experts Give Their Verdicts On The US Presidential Debate
Date
9/11/2024 2:06:08 AM
Author:
Emma Shortis
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris
2024 US presidential election
World news
US presidential debate
2024 Presidential debate
MENAFN11092024000199003603ID1108660408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.