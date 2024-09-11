A Special Report by the OIC Media Observatory of Israeli Crimes against Palestinians

(MENAFN- OIC) Ramallah, 8 September, 2024



Israeli violations target Palestinians and foreign activists who show solidarity with them, and the latter are subjected to harassment by the Israeli occupation forces that amount to crimes. The Observatory of Israeli Crimes against Palestinians of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), documented several violations, the most prominent of which was the killing of the American-Turkish activist Aysinur Ece.

On September 6, 2024, the occupation forces murdered the activist Aysinur with a direct bullet to the head, which led to her immediate death, while she was participating in a peaceful march against settler attacks in the village of Beita in Nablus.

On September 5, 2024, a number of settlers also attacked a foreign activist by spraying pepper gas in his face, causing him to suffocate, while he was confronting settlers who had attacked a Palestinian family in the Al-Faw area in the northern Jordan Valley in Tubas.

On August 22, 2024, settlers attacked three foreign activists, including a French journalist, while they were participating in a peaceful march in Beit Jala against settler raids on Palestinian villages.

A foreign journalist named Brendan Raines was also beaten by settlers in the town of Al-Auja in the Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate while documenting settlers’ attacks on water sources in the town.

It is worth noting that the murder of Aysenor is not the first crime committed by the occupation forces, as activist Rachel Corrie was also murdered under the wheels of an Israeli bulldozer when she confronted the demolition of a Palestinian family’s home in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip on March 6, 2003, during the outbreak of the Second Intifada.

These Israeli crimes come in succession to basically prevent journalists from carrying out the tasks of documenting the crimes of the occupation, limiting the wave of foreign sympathy with the Palestinian people, and intimidating activists to prevent them from reaching the Palestinian villages that are being attacked by settlers, the number of which since October 7, 2023, until September 7, 2024, reached 2046 attacks that affected most of the villages and towns of the West Bank and occupied al-Quds.





