AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) and Yalla Ludo Deliver Thrills at the Arab Ludo Cup and Ignite Egypt’s Esports Scene

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) On September 6, the AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) and Yalla Ludo, the region's top mobile board game app, brought the excitement to a fever pitch at the Ludo Arab Cup, held at the Westin Cairo Golf Resort and Spa. Co-sponsored by the Egypt Tourism Authority (ETA) and the Egyptian Esports Federation (EEF), this high-energy tournament saw 32 skilled competitors battle it out for a share of the $20,000 prize pool. The event drew a diverse group of players, including attendance from Kuwait and KSA, while Egypt’s own female players lit up the competition, securing a well-deserved 3rd place.

As part of the event's efforts to promote Egypt’s tourist destinations, the Egypt Tourism Authority offered an all-expenses-paid tour to Alexandria for the top winners, providing them with an opportunity to explore the breathtaking beauty of Egypt's iconic coastal city. The prizes were presented to the winners by Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, Mr. Mohamad Salama, Head of the Central Administration of the Tourism Offices at ETA and Mr. Sherif Abdel-Baky, President of the Egyptian E-Sports Federation.

The event kicked off at 7 pm and kept a lively atmosphere throughout the evening. Participants showcased their strategic moves and competitive spirit in Yalla Ludo, captivating the live audience. The tournament culminated in an award ceremony and the attendees received exciting giveaways, creating a memorable experience for all.

"The AppGallery Gamers Cup – Yalla Ludo tournament in Cairo was a resounding success," said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, " We are thrilled to have provided AGC as a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts. The event's captivating atmosphere, coupled with the innovative Yalla Ludo gameplay, establishes a new benchmark in the regional gaming and e-sports scene. With the invaluable support of the Egypt Tourism Authority, we look forward to hosting even more exciting tournaments in the future and continuing to contribute to the growth of the gaming community in Egypt and beyond.”

The AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) – Yalla Ludo tournament in Cairo serves as a testament to HUAWEI AppGallery's dedication to fostering a vibrant mobile gaming community in the region. The event's success paves the way for future tournaments that will continue to elevate the regional gaming landscape and provide exceptional experiences for gamers across the Middle East and Africa.





