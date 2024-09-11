California's Homeless Crisis Persists Despite Efforts

(MENAFN- IANS) California, Sep 11 (IANS) Despite ongoing state and local efforts, California's homeless population grew to nearly 186,000 people, according to the latest point-in-time count data analysed by CalMatters, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by the Golden State of the United States.

In a report published by CalMatters on Tuesday, the 2024 count revealed a slight uptick from last year's tally of about 181,000 and an 8 per cent increase from 2022. However, the growth rate appeared to be slowing compared to previous years, which saw increases of 13 per cent between 2019 and 2022, and 16 per cent between 2015 and 2017.

While the overall trend increases, some counties reported significant decreases in homeless populations. San Luis Obispo County, for instance, saw a 19 per cent drop compared to 2022. Kari Howell, a program manager for the county's Homeless Services Division, attributed this progress to expanded support for service providers and increased community engagement, according to Xinhua news agency.

However, experts cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from these numbers. The point-in-time count methodology varied between counties and was widely considered flawed.

"Ever since the (point-in-time count) became a mandate, we've been railing against it," said Christy Saxton, director of health, housing, and homeless services for Contra Costa County. "Because it's incredibly flawed. Everyone has a different methodology."

The Central Valley region reported some of the most significant increases in homelessness. San Joaquin County saw its homeless population double compared to 2022, with a 160 per cent increase in unsheltered individuals. Kern County reported a 67 per cent overall increase and a 128 per cent rise in unsheltered homelessness.

Local activists blamed rising rents and displacement of long-time residents.

"They're always on the brink," said Rev. Nelson Rabell, a board member of the affordable housing organisation Faith in the Valley, describing families at risk of homelessness.

Despite the challenges, some areas have progressed through increased funding and expanded services. Napa County, for example, reported a nearly 45 per cent decrease in unsheltered homelessness since 2022, attributed to leveraging state and federal funding to develop housing and shelter options.