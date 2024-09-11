TGS Presentation At Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2024
Date
9/11/2024 1:15:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TGS presentation for the Pareto Securities energy conference can be downloaded at or
CEO Kristian Johansen will present today at 12:10 CEST at the conference.
For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
...
Attachment
Pareto Securities Energy Conference
