TGS Presentation At Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2024


9/11/2024 1:15:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TGS presentation for the Pareto Securities energy conference can be downloaded at or

CEO Kristian Johansen will present today at 12:10 CEST at the conference.


For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

...


Attachment

  • Pareto Securities Energy Conference

MENAFN11092024004107003653ID1108660330


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

