(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In response to ex-President Trump's rhetoric that he would have not allowed Russia to invade Ukraine had be remained president, Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate with the Party, said that, in this case, would have seized Kyiv.

She made such a statement on Tuesday during a televised debate ahead of the presidential election, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

She noted that the allies understand the "importance of the greatest military alliance", which is NATO. She also emphasized that both the U.S. and partners realize the importance of preserving Ukraine's ability to fight for their independence.

"Otherwise Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," Kamala Harris suggested.

"Our NATO allies are so thankful that you are no longer president," Harris said, addressing Trump.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the debate on Tuesday, September 10, former U.S. President Donald Trump refused to answer whether he believes Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia would be in America's best interest.