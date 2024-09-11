Amit Shah Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For Joining Campaign Against Cybercrime

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for actively participating in the government's efforts to combat rising cybercrimes and help create a cyber-secure India.

"Pursuing Modi Ji's vision, the of Home Affairs is resolved to creating a safe cyberspace in the nation. The I4C (Indian Crime Coordination Centre) has taken several steps in this direction. I thank Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji for joining this campaign. Amitabh Bachchan Ji's active involvement will further accelerate our mission to build a Cyber-Secure Bharat," Shah wrote on X, sharing a post of Cyber Dost, the Ministry of Home Affairs' cyber safety and security awareness handle.

Cyber Dost also highlighted Amitabh Bachchan's involvement in the campaign, saying, "Supporting PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and HM Shri Amit Shah Ji's vision, the iconic actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji has joined I4C's campaign to make India cyber secure. You too can join this initiative, stay vigilant against cyber fraud, and contribute to building a Cyber-Secure Bharat."

In a video message, Amitabh Bachchan emphasised the importance of vigilance against cybercrime.

"The rising cases of cybercrime in the country and across the world are a matter of concern. The Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is working towards controlling this. With Home Minister Amit Shah's insistence, I joined this campaign, and I want us all to unite against this problem. A bit of caution can protect us from cybercrimes," the Bollywood actor said.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah addressed the first Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and launched the 'Samanvay' Platform, a joint cybercrime investigation facility system.

The I4C initiative was approved in October 2018 to address various forms of cybercrime in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

The government has since undertaken several measures to increase awareness, prevent cybercrime, and enhance law enforcement capacity by issuing cyber alerts, training officials, and improving cyber forensic facilities.