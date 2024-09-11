2024-0912 - Name And Symbol Change - Moonbound Mining Ltd. (MML)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Moonbound Ltd. (MML) has announced a name and symbol change to Cape Lithium Corp. (CLI).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on September 12, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on September 11, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Moonbound Mining Ltd. (MML) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Cape Lithium Corp. (CLI).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 12 septembre 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 11 septembre 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

