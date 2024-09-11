Food Service Leaders Bring Data-Built Boba Concepts To College Campuses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data shows that students frequently off campus to indulge in cravings for craft beverages like uniquely-flavored boba milk tea with customizable toppings, which have not traditionally been accessible to students on campus. Colleges and universities are analyzing consumption trends, embracing the demand for items in the snack beverage category, and bringing trendy beverage service to cafes, boba bars, and dining halls. As a result, they are realizing increases in enrollment, frequency of on-campus dining, student satisfaction, and student retention rates.

In fact, the Evolution of Campus Dining Trends Report highlights study data from the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) which finds that 80% of students consider the quality and variety of campus dining options when deciding which college to attend. Dining services play a significant role in the decision to remain at a higher-education institution according to 54% of students.

In partnership with

Botrista , inventive campus foodservice directors are giving food service teams a plug-n-play solution for implementing Boba Milk Teas, New BobaChillersTM and even frozen treats. The Boba beverage menu is carefully curated by Botrista's R&D professionals to capture the diverse taste buds of the college attendees. Capable of creating an array of trendy beverages in under 20 seconds, Botrista's plug-n-play beverage platform is an easy-to-use tool for any business, meeting the demand head-on for quick, craveable drinks at the touch of a button.

Botrista's program has driven 60% of business for universities during their afternoon daypart. Now having on-campus access to various on-trend, on-season categories that can be customized for desired taste and dietary needs, students are buying into the opportunity to make mid-meal snack beverage choices. They are empowered to select drinks from trendy categories, drink bases, exciting flavor varieties, and toppings, giving them control over nutrition choices, texture, taste and self-expression.

Campuses across the nation are bringing Botrista beverage programs and specialty drink auxiliary concepts to higher-ed campuses across the nation. These partnerships with Botrista are meeting the desire for novelty, experimentation, and growing demand for functional beverages. Not only are colleges and food service leaders embracing the use of automation and robotics in campus cafes, studies show that 98% of students appreciate this type of innovation in college dining halls.

Access the Evolution of College Dining Trends Report

for data and trends analysis.



Discover Botrista's campus beverage programs.

About Botrista



Botrista is a comprehensive beverage platform crafting data-backed, on-trend beverage programs for universities, corporate workplaces, and amusement parks. Specialty beverages by Botrista feature globally sourced ingredients that are crafted by nature and perfected by innovation. Drinks are freshly blended by Botrista's beverage station in seconds at the touch of a button, making meaningful beverage innovation accessible and executable for any university food service team.

Sources:



SOURCE Botrista Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED