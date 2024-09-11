US News: Donald Trump Campaign Accuses Ohio Immigrants Of 'Abducting And Eating Pets'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former President Donald Trump's campaign and his allies are spreading unfounded rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are abducting and eating pets, a continuation of the inflammatory and anti-immigrant rhetoric that has characterized Trump's campaigns.

As reported by AP, officials have stated that there is no evidence supporting these claims. Nevertheless, Trump's campaign, along with Vice Presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance and other Republicans, have reiterated these allegations this week.

Trump's campaign, which has hit Vice President Kamala Harris for her leadership role in President Joe Biden's administration on the U.S.-Mexico border, issued a press release Monday, the day before Tuesday's presidential debate, suggesting“Kamala Migrants Ravage Ohio City.” Vance, Trump's running mate, posted Tuesday that his office has“received many inquiries” about Haitian migrants abducting pets, AP reported.

Vance acknowledged Tuesday it was possible“all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

Officials have said there have been no credible or detailed reports about the claims, even as Trump and his allies use them to amplify racist stereotypes about Black and brown immigrants.

While president, Trump questioned why the US would accept people from so-called“s-hole” countries like Haiti and places in Africa. His 2024 campaign has focused heavily on illegal immigration, often referencing in his speeches crimes committed by migrants. He argues immigrants are responsible for driving up crime and drug abuse in the United States and taking resources from American citizens.