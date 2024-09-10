Revo Sunglasses Partners With Melanoma Research Foundation To Support Melanoma Awareness And Prevention Initiatives

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Revo, the premium performance eyewear company known for its high-quality sunglasses and timeless designs, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization dedicated to eradicating melanoma through research, education, and advocacy.







As part of this collaboration, Revo will serve as a sponsor for the MRF's Miles for Melanoma 5k run/walk series, beginning with the New York City Miles for Melanoma event on September 14, 2024, at Pier 45 in Hudson River Park. Revo will also support the 23rd Annual NYC Gala on October 24, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel. Additionally, Revo will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the MRF beginning in September.

The partnership underscores Revo's commitment to supporting the melanoma community and advancing sun protection awareness.

Kyleigh LiPira, CEO of the Melanoma Research Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“We are elated to collaborate with Revo and their line of sun-protective eyewear to support the MRF's mission. Revo's support will help extend the Foundation's goals to raise awareness around all melanoma subtypes, educate the public about preventing cutaneous melanoma, and advocate on behalf of the melanoma community.”

Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo, shared his thoughts on the partnership:

“It's an honor to be associated with an organization that is making such a significant impact on the lives of those affected by melanoma. We are committed to helping the Melanoma Research Foundation raise awareness and drive research efforts. Our polarized lenses are not just about clarity and performance-they are an essential tool in protecting against harmful UV rays, which is something we take seriously.”

The sponsorship will not only help raise critical awareness of melanoma but will also support various MRF programs and resources that benefit patients, families, and the broader melanoma community.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF):

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to medical research, the MRF aims to develop effective treatments and ultimately a cure for melanoma. In addition to research, the MRF educates patients and healthcare providers on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and its rare subtypes. The MRF serves as a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community and is a leading source of information on the disease. Learn more at or follow the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Revo:

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

For more information, visit .

