Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) Reports On Akcakoca-3, Alapli-2 Well Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) , a company focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye, has announced that the Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Field was perforated in July and was put into production earlier this month. Initial production flow rates were 4.28 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”), which increased to 4.66 MMcf/d with well head pressure (“WHP”) increasing to 645 pounds per square inch (“psi”). The company also noted that Alapli-2 was opened to test pressure resulting in gas flow to surface; it is producing gas in significant quantities at this time, but production is pending installation of velocity strings.

“We are thrilled with the strong performance of Akcakoca-3 and the successful flow tests at Alapli-2,“said Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran in the press release.“All the wells except Bayhanli-2 have now been put on production or flow tested to ascertain if gas is present and capable of production in the 4-1⁄2-inch production tubing. This confirms that once the 2-3/8-inch is installed in the wells, the gas will flow in a predictable and stable manner.”

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural-gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural-gas development, and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company has a 50% interest in three oil-exploration blocks in S.E. Türkiye.

