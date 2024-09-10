Albertsons Companies Foundation Launches The Million Hour Volunteer Rally To Support Local Nonprofits And Neighbors In Need

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies, Inc., in collaboration with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, today announced the Million Hour Volunteer Rally to help neighbors in need. Customers, associates and partners are invited to join the company's Nourishing Neighbors charitable program on the mission to end hunger by collectively contributing one million volunteer hours to various nonprofit organizations across the country. Now through Oct. 31, customers who volunteer and record their hours during this campaign will have the opportunity to win a grand prize of free groceries for a year and a $5,000 donation to a local hunger relief nonprofit. Additionally, 10 runners-up will receive $500 in groceries and a $500 donation to a local hunger-focused charity*.

“In the span of just two years, from 2022 to 2023, there has been a troubling 30 percent rise in food insecurity†, while the rate of formal volunteering has decreased by seven percent‡,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation.“As long-standing community partners dedicated to fighting hunger, we recognized this critical shortage of volunteers faced by numerous food banks and pantries and took action. We're proud to invite our local communities to join the Million Hour Volunteer Rally and donate their time and skills to make a positive impact in the lives of those who face hunger every day.”

Customers can find volunteer opportunities by clicking here . Once a customer has completed their volunteer hours, they will log their hours here .

“Our food bank provides nearly one million meals worth of food every week to a community in which one in four people experience some level of hunger,” said Regi Young, executive director of Alameda County Community Food Bank .“The only way we're able to accomplish as much as we do is with the contributions of a passionate and hard-working corps of volunteers who help us prepare much of that food for the community. Food banks like ours have faced many challenges securing volunteers in recent years, so efforts like the Million Hour Volunteer Rally are truly invaluable to this work. We're grateful to the ongoing support we get from Albertsons Cos. and every other corporate partner that plays such an integral part in our mission.”

“The Hockomock Area YMCA relies on over 600 volunteers annually to support our mission in 15 Massachusetts communities, and their contributions are vital for our impact in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Patrick Murphy, Association Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for Hockomock Area YMCA .“We appreciate the Albertsons Cos. Foundation and the Million Hour Volunteer Rally for offering much-needed support to organizations like ours facing volunteer challenges.”

The Million Hour Volunteer Rally partners include Albertsons Cos.' private label brand O Organics as well as the following national brands: Kellanova, General Mills, Quaker, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Eggland's Best, Reynolds, Hefty, Crystal Waters and Red Bull.

*Official rules and prizes

† USDA ERS - Household Food Security in the United States in 2022

‡ Volunteering and Civic Life in America Research Summary

See original press release at Albertsons Newsroom and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .