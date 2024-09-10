The Power Of Mechanization: New Holland Tractors In Fruit Production In Chile

(MENAFN- 3BL) In Freire, a commune in the Province of Cautín, southern Chile, Julián Seco López, a commercial engineer, chooses New Holland's blue machines for his family fruit project focused on the production of European hazelnuts.

With a seasonal production that exceeds 300 thousand tons and an average that, as of this year, begins to exceed two thousand kg per hectare, Julián's fruit project focuses on achieving the greatest possible efficiency, for which the mechanization of the various tasks has been fundamental. In this way, they benefit from the comparative advantages offered by this sector, one of the most stable and profitable in the national agro-export sector in recent years.

In light of the results, the implementation of modern technologies and practices in agricultural management, the enabling of a complete process line to add value to production and the mechanization of the preliminary stages at the orchard level stand out. These aspects have improved the profitability of the business.

"For us, accompanying our customers is essential. It's not just about selling machines, it's about building strong and lasting bonds with every man and woman in the field who has placed their trust in us," said Juliano Mendonca, New Holland's marketing and innovations manager .

Thanks to the versatility of the T4 tractors, the commercial engineer can use them for other tasks such as planting, and transport to the process line and loading trucks for final dispatch. In addition, they are useful in specific tasks during the pruning season, such as assembling a pruning waste shredder.

Mechanization and the use of specialized tractors are fundamental to the success of Julián Seco López's fruit project, complemented by the quality after-sales service offered by SKC, the brand's official distributor. These tools not only improve operational efficiency, but also contribute significantly to the profitability and sustainability of the business.