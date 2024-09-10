عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'I Probably Took A Bullet To The Head For The Things They Say About Me,' Says Trump

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'I Probably Took A Bullet To The Head For The Things They Say About Me,' Says Trump


9/10/2024 10:19:36 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald trump says 'probably took a bullet to head' due to opponents' criticisms.

MENAFN10092024007365015876ID1108659942


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search