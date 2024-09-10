ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'I Probably Took A Bullet To The Head For The Things They Say About Me,' Says Trump
Date
9/10/2024 10:19:36 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald trump says 'probably took a bullet to head' due to opponents' criticisms.
MENAFN10092024007365015876ID1108659942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.