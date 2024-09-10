(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YONGIN, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GC Cell, a leading innovator in cell therapy, has officially announced the execution of a landmark 'Technology Transfer and License Agreement' with PT Bifarma Adiluhung (Bifarma), a premier stem cell therapy company in Indonesia. This strategic partnership, which began in June, solidifies approximately three months later with the signing of the final license agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bifarma will be granted the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Immuncell-LC for 15 years.

GC Cell and PT Bifarma Adiluhung sign a licensing agreement for Immuncell-LC to expand access in Indonesia (PRNewsfoto/GC Cell)

Continue Reading

Bifarma is recognized for operating Indonesia's first GMP-certified cell therapy production facility and possesses a comprehensive sales and marketing infrastructure focused on oncology, specializing in a cold chain distribution network that spans across Indonesia. This infrastructure is expected to maximize the accessibility and commercial success of Immuncell-LC.

James Park, CEO of GC Cell, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership's potential, stating, "The initiation of technology transfer concurrent with the signing of the license agreement sets us on a path to introduce Immuncell-LC in Indonesia by next year, leveraging both our expertise and a firm partnership with Bifarma. This milestone is pivotal as we work to introduce Immuncell-LC, South Korea's first anticancer drug cell therapy, to a global audience, offering new treatment avenues to a broader patient demographic."

The Indonesian pharmaceutical market, the largest in Southeast Asia, is rapidly expanding with an average growth rate exceeding 8% annually, representing a significant opportunity for innovative treatments like Immuncell-LC. The introduction of the product is expected to mark a significant advancement in Indonesia's cancer treatment landscape, particularly for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), which affects approximately 23,000 new patients annually in the country.

Dr. Sandy Qlintang, MBiomed., President Director of PT Bifarma Adiluhung said, "We are excited to announce our collaboration in Immuncell-LC with GC Cell, focusing on innovative treatments for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in Indonesia. By combining our expertise, we aim to enhance therapeutic strategies and bring groundbreaking advancements to liver cancer treatment through cutting-edge immune cell therapies. Together, we are committed to make a significant impact in the fight against HCC."

Immuncell-LC, an anti-cancer immune cell therapy, has demonstrated significant efficacy in solid tumors, particularly liver cancer, and has been recognized as an FDA-designated orphan drug. It consists primarily of autologous blood-derived T lymphocytes enhanced to improve cancer cell killing capabilities. The therapy has proven its effectiveness in large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials for early-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) patients, significantly reducing recurrence risk and mortality with a favorable safety profile.

As GC Cell continues to engage with major pharmaceutical entities across emerging markets, the partnership with Bifarma is poised to set a precedent for the introduction of innovative therapies in underserved regions, promising enhanced clinical outcomes and increased accessibility to cutting-edge treatments.

About GC Cell



With a core focus on cell therapy, GC Cell offers complete bio healthcare solutions from diagnosis to treatment, and the brand's comprehensive value chain spans R&D, production, commercialization, and distribution. More info:

About PT Bifarma Adiluhung



PT Bifarma Adiluhung, through its cell therapy division Regenic, is Indonesia's first and largest cell-based therapy provider, holding GMP certification from Indonesia's FDA and an operating license from Ministry of Health for clinical-grade manufacturing of stem cells and their metabolites. Regenic services encompass autologous and allogeneic stem cells and their derivatives, a stem cell education center, and an R&D center focused on innovative cell therapy products. Regenic is dedicated to advancing healthcare through pioneering cell-based therapies to enhance the quality of life for all individuals.

SOURCE GC Cell