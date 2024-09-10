Hunger Games Actress Sofia Sanchez To Grand Marshal Inclusion Matters By Shane's Inspiration's Run, Walk & Roll

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Marshal Sofia Sanchez

Funds raised will create play, dignity and social equity for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs globally.

- Scott Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Producer NCIS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 27th Annual Run, Walk & Roll presented by is Sunday, September 15th at Shane's Inspiration Playground in Griffith Park, Los Angeles.

Join our Grand Marshal Sofia Sanchez at the 27th Annual Run, Walk & Roll. Sofia Sanchez is a 15-year-old Ukrainian-American actress, model, author, and advocate with Down syndrome. She was most recently seen as Wovey in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This November, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation will honor Sofia with the 2024 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Sofia's unwavering dedication to promoting inclusion and inspiring accomplishments make her the perfect choice to lead the event this year

The 27th Annual Run, Walk & Roll will include: a 4K Fun Run, Walk & Roll in Griffith Park, Exhibition Fair, Free T-Shirts, Free Raffle, Free Refreshments, Free Goodie Bags for all Participants, and Special Guests including Artist and Activist Clara Woods, Dancer the Duck, and Wahlbangers Drum Circle. This family friendly event is free to the public. Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration simply asks participants to create a peer-to-peer fundraising page to fundraise on their behalf.

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is an international non-profit that creates play, dignity and social equity for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. This organization has grown to a powerful network of 80 inclusive, sensory- and literacy-rich playgrounds throughout the world. They have playgrounds in Mexico, Israel, Canada, Ecuador, Russia and throughout the US. There are another 50 in development nationally, including in Argentina, South Africa, Armenia, the Dominican Republic and more. Their education and community outreach programs transform these playgrounds into classrooms where children with and without disabilities learn to see beyond their differences. These programs eliminate the damaging bias and social isolation that many children with disabilities face, and have reached over 60,000 students in more than 250 schools. Their Together, We Are Able education program has been delivered to educators in 67 countries.

Learn more at: inclusionmatters

Marci Moran

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

+1 818-988-5676

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.