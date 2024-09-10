Glunz & Jensen Appoints Mark Andy Inc. As Master Distributor For Ictp Technology In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Glunz & Jensen A/S announce the appointment of Mark Andy Inc. as its Master Distributor for the United States, Canada, and Mexico for its iCtP technology.

RINGSTED, DENMARK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glunz & Jensen A/S, a global leader in plate processing and imaging technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Andy Inc. as its Master Distributor for the United States, Canada, and Mexico for its innovative iCtP (inkjet Computer-to-Plate) technology. This expanded partnership aims to bring the revolutionary iCtP value to a broader range of printers, further solidifying the long-standing relationship between the two companies.Mark Andy Inc., a leader in flexographic and digital printing solutions, has been a trusted partner of Glunz & Jensen for many years. This next phase of collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering advanced prepress solutions to the market, with potential for further expansion into other countries at a later stage.The iCtP technology, first unveiled by Glunz & Jensen at Drupa 2004, has set new standards in plate imaging, offering cost-effective and high-quality solutions for printers. Since its introduction, more than 2,000 iCtP systems have been successfully deployed globally, demonstrating the reliability and value of this proprietary technology.Ralph Jenkins, Director of Offset Business at Mark Andy Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration, stating:"We see tremendous potential for the iCtP technology in the North American market, especially for low to mid-volume, high-quality print jobs. It's an easy to use, simple solution that brings both performance and economic value to printers seeking flexibility and precision in their operations."In addition, Thomas Haase, Sales Director Offset at Glunz & Jensen, shared his excitement for the partnership's growth:"We are thrilled to take our relationship with Mark Andy to the next level. Their expertise and market presence will allow us to introduce iCtP technology to more markets, customer segments, and areas than ever before."The appointment of Mark Andy Inc. as Master Distributor reflects Glunz & Jensen's commitment to elevating its position in the printing industry by partnering with companies that share its vision of innovation, quality, and customer service. As the demand for efficient and versatile printing technologies continues to rise, this collaboration is set to provide printers in the region with enhanced access to iCtP solutions that are perfectly suited to the evolving market needs.About Glunz & Jensen A/SGlunz & Jensen is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the global printing industry. Founded in 1973, the company specializes in plate processing, prepress technology, and plate imaging systems, with a focus on developing cutting-edge technologies that improve print production efficiency. The company has installed over 200,000 systems worldwide and continues to set standards in the printing industry for plate processing.About Mark Andy Inc.Mark Andy Inc. is a global leader in label and packaging printing solutions. With over 75 years of experience, the company provides comprehensive solutions for digital, flexographic, and offset printing technologies, helping businesses maximize their printing operations' efficiency and quality. Mark Andy Inc. continues to lead the industry with its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.For further information, please contact:Media Inquiries:Press Contact:Trisha SmithGlobal Marketing ManagerMark Andy Inc.Email: ...Phone: 636.681.9088

