The First Of Omar Harfouch’S Global Concerto For Peace Performances

The first performance is scheduled for September 18, 2024, at the prestigious Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. The event will showcase a newly expanded orchestral piece, originally composed by Harfouch for piano, violin, and chamber orchestra. Harfouch's childhood friend and prominent Middle Eastern composer, Houtaf Khoury, has masterfully expanded it to include the entire Béziers Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra.

"The world needs harmony now more than ever," says Omar Harfouch. "Through music, we can convey a message that resonates in the hearts of people from all walks of life, reminding us of our shared humanity."

Concerto for Peace surpasses the standards of a typical musical event. As nations grapple with increasing tensions and societal divides, this initiative makes a bold statement to inspire people to take action. The symphony, with its intricate melodies and poignant themes, reflects the complexities of the times while offering hope for a better future.

Omar Harfouch's Vision for Global Harmony

Shaped by his early experiences growing up in war-torn Lebanon, Omar Harfouch has long been a passionate advocate for peace, viewing a performance of his concerto as more than just playing music. . "It's a beautiful effort to spark change," he notes. "We live in a world where conflict and division seem to dominate the headlines. But through this concerto, we want to show that there is another way - a way of understanding, of empathy, and of unity."

The expanded orchestral arrangement, featuring the full Béziers Méditerranée Symphony Orchestra, and maestro Mathieu Bonnin, adds depth and grandeur to the original composition, creating an immersive experience that is both emotionally stirring and intellectually engaging. Harfouch's collaboration with Houtaf Khoury has brought a new dimension to the work, blending Eastern and Western musical traditions to create a truly global sound.

As society curates new ways to petition for world peace, initiatives like“Concerto for Peace” are setting the stage for a new era of cultural diplomacy. By using music as a tool for dialogue, this team is proving that art can be a powerful force for change.

The Paris opener marks the beginning of what is expected to be a wider tour, with performances planned in cities across Europe.“Our second stop is the United Nations in Geneva on September 20,' says Harfouch, highlighting yet another grand stage that“Concerto for Peace” will grace. After that there will be performances in the Vatican, Italian parliament, and Shanghai.

About 'Concerto for Peace'

Concerto for Peace is a pioneering initiative that aims to promote global unity through the power of music. Founded by Omar Harfouch, the project unites musicians from diverse backgrounds to create and perform compositions that go beyond cultural and national boundaries. Emphasising collaboration, innovation, and social impact, Concerto for Peace seeks to use the universal language of music to foster understanding and harmony in a divided world.

