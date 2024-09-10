Embark On A Journey Of Innovation And Sustainability At The 3Rd Circular Plastics Asia In Seoul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3rd Circular Plastics Asia Seoul South Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3rd Circular Plastics Asia in Seoul is proudly sponsored by Haldor Topsoe A/S, TOMRA Recycling, Veolia Korea, Axens and BlueAlpFrom 24th to 26th September 2024, Seoul, South Korea, will become the epicenter of the circular plastics as it hosts the highly anticipated 3rd Circular Plastics Asia conference. Building on the success of CMT's annual PET Asia series, this groundbreaking event promises to be a catalyst for transformative discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at driving sustainability in the plastics industry across Asia.South Korea stands at the forefront of the circular economy movement, demonstrating unwavering commitment through progressive policies and pioneering recycling technologies. Hosting the 3rd Circular Plastics Asia in Seoul highlights the nation's leadership in reducing plastic waste and promoting environmentally responsible practices. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore South Korea's innovative approaches firsthand with exclusive site visits to Samyang Ecotech and BGF Ecocycle, offering a deep dive into cutting-edge recycling processes.This year's conference features an impressive roster of speakers and an array of thought-provoking topics designed to inspire and inform industry stakeholders. Highlights include a presentation on the development of South Korea's recycling and recovery of packaging waste and its EPR system by a senior representative from KORA (Korea Resource Circulation Service Agency). Kim JeungBin, founder of Superbin, will offer insights into advanced recycling technology and culture for the circular economy at im_factory in South Korea.Chommanad Thammanayakatip, Principal at NexantECA, will discuss advancing circularity and growth opportunities in plastics recycling, covering demand outlook, growth drivers, pricing of recycled resins versus virgin resins, and developments in other green alternatives such as bio-based or renewable feedstock. Ignacio Fabian Costa, Technology Licensing Manager at Haldor Topsoe A/S, will speak on upgrading plastic pyrolysis oil to produce circular plastics .Ted Park, Vice President APAC at TOMRA Recycling, will present a holistic resource system leading to recycling towards carbon neutrality. Pritha Saraf, Associate Partner at DHL Consulting Asia Pacific, will explore circularity in action with re-usable packaging. Jihoon Kim, CEO of Sansu Food & Beverages, will highlight sustainable plastics and closing the loop initiatives by Sansu, Korea's leading natural mineral water producer.A round table discussion on establishing regional harmonization of plastic recycling standards and regulations will be led by Pranay Jain, Managing Director of EcoBlue Ltd, with panelists including Curt Cozart, Chief Operating Officer of the Association of Plastics Recycling APR, and regional recyclers. Hongyeol Lee, MD of the Waste Business Line at Veolia Korea, will discuss increasing demand for circularity of plastic in all industries with Plastiloop Hwaseong.Emmeline Hambali, Group Managing Director of Shared Services at Dynapack Asia, will share insights on advancing towards high-quality food grade RPET from an Indonesian perspective. Emmeline Aves, Commercial Manager at ReVentas, will cover purification recycling of post-consumer packaging , focusing on removing color and additives for high-quality recycled PE and PP. Stefanie Beitien, Managing Director of PCX Solutions, will explore the viability of plastics credits as a long-term solution or a short-term remedy.Marc Cruz Cox, Director for Stakeholder Relations at Coca Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc, will provide an overview of the decarbonization of packaging in the Philippines and milestones from PETValue, the largest state-of-the-art bottle-to-bottle recycling facility in the country. Anabel Isabel Paco, Plastic Recycling Business Development Manager at Axens, will discuss closing the loop through advanced recycling technologies. Daniel Ham, Chief Operating Officer at City Oil Field, will introduce a unique regenerated green oil (RGO) system that produces high-quality naphtha and oil by processing plastic waste.We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Platinum Sponsor, Haldor Topsoe A/S, for their unwavering support and commitment to advancing circular plastics. Our Associate Sponsors, TOMRA Recycling, Veolia Korea, Axens, and BlueAlp, have played pivotal roles in bringing this event to life. A special shout-out to our exhibitors, Haldor Topsoe A/S, TOMRA Recycling, and Sesotec GmbH, whose contributions ensure the success of the 3rd Circular Plastics Asia.Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to be part of the circular plastics revolution. Embark on a journey of innovation and sustainability at the 3rd Circular Plastics Asia in Seoul – where the future of plastics is being reshaped today. Engage with industry leaders, gain insights into the latest innovations, and contribute to a sustainable future. 