Café International Unveils New Branding To Reflect Global Roots And Inclusive Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Cafe International Logo

Cafe International's new inclusive branding featuring a peace dove - All are welcome!

Cafe International Proposed Interior Design

Cafe International, a local mainstay for coffee and bagels, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new branding initiative.

- Victor Awad, owner of Café InternationalCRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This transformation is designed to better represent the cafe's mission of inclusivity and being a soft spot for customers to land.The rebranding effort includes a refreshed logo and website . Updated interior design and branded merchandise are set to launch in Fall 2024. The new logo prominently features a peace dove, signaling that all are welcome at Cafe International. The updated interior design will create a modern, inviting atmosphere with influences from various cultures around the world.“We are excited to reveal our new brand identity,” said Victor Awad, owner of Café International.“Our goal was to create a look and feel that not only reflects our diverse background and global inspiration but also appeals to local customers . We believe this new branding will enhance the overall dining experience and strengthen our connection with the Cranston community.”Cafe International has been a staple in the community for over a decade, known for its exceptional service, crowd-pleasing menu , and welcoming atmosphere. With this new branding initiative, the cafe is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and inclusivity.

