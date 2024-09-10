Life Services Alternatives Hosts Fifth Annual Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Life Services Alternatives to Hold In-Person Fundraising Event, Run Home

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Life Services Alternatives Hosts Fifth Annual RaceLife Services Alternatives to Hold In-Person Fundraising Event, Run HomeLife Services Alternatives (LSA) has proudly served the developmentally disabled community in Santa Clara County for 22 years. What began with three homes has grown to 16 homes and a day program that supports over 90 adults. We are thrilled to announce the 5th annual Run Home event, which will be held in person and virtually this year.LSA's 2024 Run Home will take place on September 14th at Vasona County Park (333 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos, CA 95032), with the race starting at 9 AM. Participants can register to walk or run in either a 5k or 10k and receive a t-shirt and medal as part of their registration. The fastest participants will have the opportunity to win trophies. To register or donate, visit lsahomes/lsas-run-home-2024This year's Run Home event is generously sponsored by the Kirkorian Family Foundation, Cambrian Home Families, Walter and Tina Underwood, Jewish Silicon Valley, Bob and Renee Marshalla for the Tamarack Home and Social Coation ServicesAbout Life Services Alternatives (LSA):Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents with the vision of creating homes for their adult children with special needs. Since its inception in 2002, LSA has been committed to providing quality homes and supportive services, ensuring that adults with developmental disabilities, including those with significant medical needs, receive lifelong care while remaining part of their community. LSA believes in the right of all individuals with developmental disabilities to live life to its fullest. Our 24/7 care and personalized skill-building programs make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents, helping them achieve their true potential.For media inquiries, contact Hadiyah Fain at ... or 408-791-2584 ext. 1015

Hadiyah Fain

Life Services Alternatives

+1 415-613-0936

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.