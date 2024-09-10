Kuwait FM Receives Visiting European Council Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received at Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The two sides also delved into the latest developments in the preparations for the Gulf-European summit scheduled to be held in October in Brussels. (end) nma

