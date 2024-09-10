UN Envoy Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Strikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland strongly condemned on Tuesday the Israeli on a densely populated area in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Wennesland said "while the IDF said it struck Hamas who were operating in a command-and-control centre embedded inside the Humanitarian zone, I underline that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack, must be upheld at all times."

He emphasized that civilians must never be used as human shields.

"Yet again, such actions only underscore that nowhere is safe in Gaza," he said.

The envoy repeated his call for all sides to immediately reach an agreement that will bring about the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the killing of civilians must stop, and the horrific war must end.

"Ultimately, only a political path that outlines tangible, irreversible steps towards ending the occupation and establishing a two-State solution can put a durable end to the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis," Wennesland said, noting that the UN stands ready to support all efforts towards this goal.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians were staying in the camp in Khan Younis, and at least 19 people were killed, according to latest media reports. (end)

ast







MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108659572