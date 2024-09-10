OIC Council Call On Int'l Community To Stop Aggression Against Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Participants in the 52nd session of the Executive Committee of the Union of Councils of Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called Tuesday on the international community to work and stop the aggression against the Palestinian people, enable the people of Gaza to obtain and food, provide them with protection and lift the siege on them.

Participants stressed through the (Rabat Declaration) issued by their meeting that the critical stage and circumstances that the Islamic nation is going through and its central issue, the Palestinian issue, sensing the extent of the responsibility placed on Islamic parliaments and Islamic action organizations, represented in mobilizing support to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and on Lebanese territory.

They strongly condemned the killings committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, as well as in the West Bank, and strongly condemned the practices of extremist settlers who tamper with the property of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank by burning, destroying and uprooting in desperate attempts to displace the Palestinian people. (end)

