Southwest Air Mandates More Pilot Training After Safety Lapses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Co. is requiring all of its pilots to undergo additional training at its Dallas base after a series of flight incidents this year triggered an enhanced safety review by US regulators.

The one-day sessions are intended to foster discussions among aviators about“specific events and working together as a flight crew to appropriately manage risks,” according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg. The carrier plans to bring its personnel to a training facility at its headquarters starting in November.



“Over the past few months, we have seen an increase in safety events” the memo said, noting that“meaningful work is underway to address these events and advance our safety.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration in July launched an audit of the carrier following multiple flight safety incidents. In April, a Southwest flight plunged to within 400 feet of the ocean off Hawaii. Two other flights - one in June in Oklahoma City and one in July in Tampa, Florida - also flew unusually low, while an aircraft took off from a closed runway in separate lapse.

The FAA's review of Southwest and a similar inquiry into United Airlines Holdings Inc. underscore a heightened focus on safety after multiple carriers experienced headline-grabbing incidents this year. Most notable was a January near-catastrophe in which a door covering blew off a Boeing Co. 737 Max operated by Alaska Airlines shortly after takeoff.



Before the FAA began its review, Southwest had formed a team including regulators, airline leaders and pilot union members to identify areas of improvement in its safety management system.

