Israel Still Wants Integration With Arab States, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel is still interested in normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, Nir Barkat said, even after plans were derailed by the Oct. 7 assault and the war with Hamas.



Asked if Israel wanted to restart talks with Saudi Arabia, Barkat told Bloomberg Television's“Balance of Power,”“I believe so.”

He said Israel wants to expand the Abraham Accords, which were signed under the administration and established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“I see how the Saudis and other moderate Arab states, including potentially Indonesia and others, are waiting to have a window of opportunity to enter and expand the Abraham Accords - we bless it,” Barkat said.

“It's in our best interest, it's in their best interest, it's in America's best interest to align with the moderate Arab states,” he added.“They write big checks. They're interested in collaboration and integrating with the West. And we are the gateway for that.”



Before the war, the US was engaged in efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in part to help form a regional bulwark against Iranian influence. Iran backs Hamas as well as the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, both designated as terrorist organizations by the US.



But those efforts fell apart after the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages, sparking a war that, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, has led to some 41,000 Palestinian deaths and prompted outrage from Arab capitals.



