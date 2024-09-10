The Bread Wars: Mexican Bimbo’S Uruguayan Acquisition Saga

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, Grupo Bimbo's attempt to acquire Pagnifique, Uruguay's leading frozen bread producer, has finally succeeded. This marks a significant shift in the South American baking landscape.



Initially announced in February 2024, the deal faced regulatory hurdles. Uruguay's Competition Defense Commission initially rejected the merger, citing concerns over concentration.



The commission estimated that the combined entity would control up to 70% of the Uruguayan bread market.



However, Bimbo and Pagnifique challenged this decision. They argued that their product portfolios were complementary rather than overlapping.



Pagnifique's general manager, Alejandro Mirci, claimed their actual market share was only around 25%.







After months of deliberation, the regulatory body reversed its decision in August 2024. This paved the way for the acquisition to proceed. The deal was finally completed on September 6, 2024.



Pagnifique, founded in 1995, has built a strong presence in Uruguay . It operates state-of-the-art industrial plants and in-store bakeries within supermarkets.



The company's distribution network reaches over 3,000 points of sale across the country.

Grupo Bimbo's Strategic Acquisition

Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican multinational, sees this acquisition as a strategic move. It aims to expand its presence in Latin America and leverage Pagnifique's expertise in ultra-frozen bakery products.



Bimbo operates in more than 34 countries worldwide, employing over 139,000 workers. The merger has sparked mixed reactions. Bimbo views it as an opportunity to export Pagnifique's successful business model globally.



However, local industry groups have expressed concerns about potential job losses and the impact on national bakeries.



This acquisition reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the Latin American food sector. Large multinational companies are increasingly acquiring local firms to expand their reach in emerging markets.



As the dust settles, all eyes are on how this merger will reshape Uruguay's baking industry. Will it lead to innovation and growth, or will it stifle local competition? Only time will tell how this new chapter in Uruguay's bread market unfolds.

MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108659497