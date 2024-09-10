Drowning Sands: Sahel’S Battle With Extreme Rainfall

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Sahel, a vast semi-arid region stretching across Africa, is experiencing an unexpected twist in its climate story. Known for its persistent droughts, the area now faces a different challenge: excessive rainfall.



In 2024, parts of the Sahel have seen rainfall levels soar to 120-600% above the 1991-2020 average. This dramatic increase has led to widespread flooding, affecting over 700,000 people across West and Central Africa.



Countries like Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad are bearing the brunt of this climatic shift. The consequences are dire, with significant loss of life and property damage reported.



In Chad alone, more than 245,000 people were affected by flooding in just a few weeks. Nigeria, the region's most populous country, has seen over 200,000 hectares of cropland submerged.



This sudden abundance of water might seem like a blessing for a drought-prone region. However, it brings its own set of problems.







Floods destroy crops, homes, and infrastructure, often leaving communities worse off than before.

Sahel's Climate Vulnerability

The situation highlights the vulnerability of the Sahel to climate extremes. With 60-80% of the population relying on agriculture and pastoralism, these weather fluctuations have far-reaching impacts on food security and livelihoods.



Experts predict that climate change will continue to exacerbate these extremes. Temperatures in the Sahel are expected to rise by at least 2°C in the short term, 1.5 times higher than the global average.



This volatility poses significant challenges for a region already grappling with poverty, conflict, and rapid population growth.



It underscores the urgent need for climate adaptation strategies and improved disaster preparedness. As the Sahel navigates these new weather patterns, the international community must take notice.



In short, the region's stability has global implications, affecting migration patterns and geopolitical dynamics far beyond its borders.



The story of the Sahel serves as a stark reminder of climate change's unpredictable nature. It shows that even regions accustomed to water scarcity must now prepare for its excess.

MENAFN10092024007421016031ID1108659494