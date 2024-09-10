Boston Globe Media Launches B-Side Sports With Strategic Partnership Alongside Shadow Lion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe announced the launch of B-Side Sports , a new video-first sports designed to captivate New England sports fans through series, podcasts, and a bi-weekly newsletter distributed on Mondays and Fridays.

A centerpiece of this launch is the strategic partnership between B-Side Sports and Shadow Lion, the acclaimed creative studio founded by Tom Brady, Ben Rawitz, Gilad Haas and Jeff Fine. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, setting the stage for a new era in sports media. The partnership kicks off with an exclusive video-podcast series, "The Quick Snap," hosted by current Patriots captain David Andrews and former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer. The series will offer a fresh perspective on football, diving into both the technical intricacies of the game and the personal stories behind the players, distributed across social media channels, audio platforms, and YouTube. Additionally, this content will enhance the sports sections of Boston and Globe with premium video assets.

The collaboration with Shadow Lion, renowned for its production of award-winning athlete-led series such as "Tom vs. Time," "All In," and "Pound for Pound" hosted by Kamaru Usman, underscores a strategic move to elevate athlete-driven storytelling and digital engagement. B-Side Sports' launch is set to redefine New England's sports media landscape and enhance the fan experience in one of the world's most beloved and passionate sports regions.

"Sports media is rapidly moving towards athlete-led conversations and digital video content. B-Side Sports is set to evolve how New England fans connect with their favorite players and teams, creating a new standard for sports media in the region," said Andrew Grillo , Vice President of Commercial Product at Boston Globe Media.

"At Shadow Lion, we believe the most authentic stories in sports come from the athletes themselves, so launching a show with David Andrews and Brian Hoyer was a no brainer, especially given our roots and fandom for all things New England sports," said Gilad Haas , Co-Founder & CEO of Shadow Lion. "We're excited to collaborate with B-Side Sports and Boston Globe Media to bring The Quick Snap to life."

"B-Side Sports is a continuation of Boston Globe Media's newest media arm, B-Side, which launched in 2022 to serve a new generation of Bostonians through mobile-first content. The expansion of B-Side's coverage portfolio reflects the product's success in reaching young audiences," said Linda Henry , CEO of Boston Globe Media.

The Quick Snap podcast is live and episodes

can be watched on Youtube , or streamed where audiences get their podcasts. B-Side Sports has its social channels live on Instagram , and Twitter , and readers can sign up for the newsletter in advance of Friday's send.

